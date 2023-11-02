Is Drake London playing this week? (Latest injury update for Vikings vs. Falcons in NFL Week 9)
The latest injury update for Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London.
By Peter Dewey
Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London injured his groin in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans and did not return, a bad sign for his status in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.
London did not practice for the team on Wednesday, and it’s possible that he could end up missing this game if he doesn’t return to practice later in the week.
The Falcons made a major change this week, benching quarterback Desmond Ridder for veteran Taylor Heinicke.
The move should be a boost to the pass catchers in this Atlanta offense, so fantasy owners and prop bettors would love to get to see London with a new QB this week – if he’s healthy enough to play.
Drake London injury status for Week 9 matchup vs. Minnesota Vikings
While London does not have an official injury status yet for this week, he did not start the week off well, missing Wednesday’s practice.
Best Atlanta Falcons prop bet if Drake London misses Week 9
Kyle Pitts anytime touchdown scorer
This may seem crazy since Kyle Pitts has just one touchdown catch this season, but the change to start Taylor Heinicke could help this Atlanta passing game.
Ridder struggled throwing the ball – and turning it over – this season, so Heinicke should be an upgrade for every pass catcher in this offense.
Pitts has been solid, catching at least three passes in four straight games, and he may be a beneficiary if London has to sit out.
Drake London injury history
London appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons in his rookie season, and he has not missed an NFL game in his career. However, he did deal with a fractured ankle during his time at USC, so there could be some concerns about a lower-body injury.
When is Drake London coming back?
If London is unable to go in Week 9, his next chance to play would come in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Atlanta Falcons next 5 opponents
- Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 12
- New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 26
- New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 3
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 10
- Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 17
Atlanta Falcons injury report
Minnesota Vikings injury report
