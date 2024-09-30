It's time the Atlanta Falcons consider benching Bijan Robinson
By Nick Halden
Let's be clear from the start here this is in no way suggesting Bijan Robinson doesn't remain a big part of the Atlanta Falcons offense. His ability as a receiver and to make defenders miss in open space is elite. There is still a chance he develops into the back the Falcons believed they were spending a top-ten pick on two seasons ago.
However, if we're being objective and not judging based on emotion or draft price Tyler Allgeier deserves to start. Two weeks in a row the back has been more productive than Robinson and makes things happen with little space around him. The same offensive line blamed for Robinson's struggles is blocking for Allgeier who seems to always fall for three extra yards.
Tyler Allgeier is making it impossible for the Atlanta Falcons to keep the third-year back out of the lineup
Robinson had a good game against the Eagles and hasn't done anything to be benched if not for the production of Allgeier. Which back you start shouldn't matter with Atlanta keeping a consistent rotation between both players. Despite this, Allgeier has earned a starting role with his play and level of consistent production.
If the team is starting players based on their performance and not what the team has invested in the player Allgeier will be in the lineup on Thursday. This change isn't likely to happen based on the perception and the concern with what it might do for Robinson moving forward.
Both are understandable concerns but don't take away the fact that Allgeier has consistently been the better player and is deserving of the starting role. Robinson's talent is elite and consistently has flashed in his first two seasons with the Falcons.
The problem for Robinson and the Falcons is simple, the flashes are simply that. There is yet to be reliability or the star running back that Atlanta was expecting to draft. All of the pressure is still on the Atlanta quarterback and the Falcons aren't sustaining drives rushing the ball with Robinson.
Bijan Robinson remains an exciting prospect who could prove this take and others to age poorly. Atlanta fans hope this is the case but the reality of this moment remains Tyler Allgeier has played better and deserves to be put in the starting lineup.