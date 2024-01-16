Jessie Bates' first-team All-Pro snub shows what's wrong with All-Pro teams
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates was snubbed from being named first-team All-Pro and it proves that there is something wrong with All-Pro teams
Jessie Bates was the best safety in the NFL this past regular season. He signed a big contract with the Atlanta Falcons during the offseason and immediately showed why he was worth every penny.
However, despite being the best in the league, the Associated Press did not view him as such. Bates did not receive enough votes to be named first-team All-Pro, instead second-team All-Pro. This proves that there is one major problem with the system.
Jessie Bates snub from first-team All-Pro is a problem
Being named to an All-Pro team is a higher honor than making a Pro Bowl. Pro Bowls are heavily weighed by how fans see things and that can be very flawed, plus there are fewer spots on an All-Pro team.
But that doesn't mean that All-Pro teams aren't flawed—they are.
Look at who made first-team All-Pro on offense and defense in 2023 and tell me if you can see a trend.
- Lamar Jackson - Ravens
- Christian McCaffrey - 49ers
- Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
- George Kittle, 49ers
- Tyreek Hill - Dolphins
- CeeDee Lamb - Cowboys
- Amon-Ra St. Brown - Lions
- Trent Williams - 49ers
- Joe Thuney - Chiefs
- Jason Kelce - Eagles
- Zack Martin - Cowboys
- Penei Sewell - Lions
- Myles Garrett - Browns
- T.J. Watt - Steelers
- Aaron Donald - Rams
- Chris Jones - Chiefs
- Fred Warner - 49ers
- Roquan Smith - Ravens
- Quincy Williams - Jets
- DaRon Bland - Cowboys
- Sauce Gardner - Jets
- Trent McDuffie - Chiefs
- Kyle Hamilton - Ravens
- Antoine Winfield Jr. - Buccaneers
There is only one team included in there that didn't make the playoffs—the New York Jets. New York, A.K.A. the city that gets all sorts of media coverage, and coincidentally that is where they vote on who makes the 'Associated Press.'
I am not trying to start some mini-conspiracy theory. Maybe I'm just petitioning for this to be called the 'Playoffs All-Pro Team.'
The great players in the league play for good and bad teams. Quarterback is the only position that makes sense to have a playoff prerequisite.
Falcons have the best safety and right guard in the league, yet, because they didn't make the playoffs, both of them were named to second-team All-Pro.
Even on the second-team almost all were players in the playoffs. Chris Lindstrom, Jessie Bates, Maxx Crosby, Dexter Lawrence, Demario Davis, Bobby Wagner, Jaylon Johnson, and Justin Simmons were the only players to not make the playoffs.
There are many players more deserving of first-team All-Pro but didn't make it because the Associated Press wouldn't be watching them play past week 18. That should not be the case, great players play for bad teams. We hear it all the time, football is a team sport. All-Pro teams are individual accomplishments, not team success.