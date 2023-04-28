John Abraham set to announce round 2 draft pick for the Atlanta Falcons
Remember John Abraham? Literally, the last franchise pass rusher the Atlanta Falcons had. Well, Abraham will be making an appearance for the Falcons tonight as he announces their second-round pick.
Abraham was a member of the Falcons from 2006 to 2012 and was one of the most-feared pass rushers that the NFL had.
Here in 2023, the Atlanta Falcons kicked off their draft by taking one of the best prospects in the entire draft with Bijan Robinson. Now they are preparing to make a selection in the second round. Currently, they hold the 44th pick but they could move up or down the order depending on how things play out. Nonetheless, John Abraham, a franchise legend, will be announcing who the newest addition to the Falcons will be.
There are rumors that the Falcons were trying to trade back into the first round last night, obviously, that did not end up happening. It does make it more likely that they will attempt to trade up when the second round kicks off tonight.
This means that John Abraham better keep on his toes as he might have to run out there to announce the selection without much notice.
Abraham was drafted by the New York Jets in 2000 where he spent six seasons before moving on to the Atlanta Falcons for seven seasons. As a Falcon, he had four seasons with double-digit sacks, including a dominant year in 2008 when he had 16.5 sacks and somehow wasn't selected to the Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team.
He compiled 68.5 sacks with the Falcons over his seven seasons, after which he was released and ended up signing with the Arizona Cardinals where he had a couple of successful seasons. We will see him once again tonight when he takes to the microphone to announce who Terry Fontenot and the Falcons are drafting.