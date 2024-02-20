Kirk Cousins vs. Russell Wilson: Who would the Falcons prioritize?
Would the Atlanta Falcons prefer to sign Kirk Cousins or Russell Wilson in free agency?
The Atlanta Falcons have three choices when trying to find their next quarterback: draft one, trade for one, or sign one in free agency.
If they decide to target one in free agency then there are only two good candidates: Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson (assuming that the probable happens and he is released). If both players were willing to sign with Atlanta, who would be the preferred QB?
Atlanta Falcons QB pursuit: Kirk Cousins vs. Russell Wilson
Both Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson should be available for any team to sign in March. For teams who are looking for an upgrade at quarterback—Falcons being chief among them—these are two players who have extensive success in the NFL and should receive significant interest.
However, it isn't all sunshine and rainbows. Neither will be your ten-year answer at the position and both have had some concerns in recent years.
Starting with Cousins, you first have to make sure he is fully healthy. He is coming off of a season-ending injury after playing the best football of his career. If 'NFL Honors' was any indication then he looks to be progressing well.
There is also the added concern that he has never made it past the divisional round in the playoffs and has a 1-4 record in the postseason.
As for Wilson, he has not played the best ball of his career these past two seasons. The fact that the Broncos benched him before his second season in Denver came to an end is concerning. With that being said, Sean Payton isn't the greatest decision-maker.
When it comes to contracts, expect Wilson to take less money. This is because he has 'offset language' in his contract with Denver, so he is going to be paid the same amount no matter what he signs for. You can read more about that here.
Cousins is coming off of a huge contract which might be a good thing. He has earned a lot of money throughout his career and could be looking to land with the team that gives him the best chance at winning a Super Bowl.
As for age, Cousins is a tick older but the difference is only three months so it is a non-factor.
When it comes to scheme fit, both shouldn't have any problem fitting into Zach Robinson's scheme. Wilson and Cousins both have plenty of experience in the NFL. They can distribute the ball, command an offense, throw the deep ball, and trick a defense on play-action.
All told, money would be the determining factor. Considering the position that Russ will be in when he is released, he would likely be the preferred QB. There is a high potential that Russ could sign for league minimum and that would be too hard to pass up if you are Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot.