Kyle Pitts will have breakout performance in Falcons SNF game vs. Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs will roll into Atlanta having won their first two games by the skin of their teeth. They won their season opener against the Ravens after Isaiah Likely wore cleats that were just a bit too big and then snatched a win against the Cincinnati Bengals after converting a 4th-and-16 thanks to a penalty.
One of the biggest reasons those two games were so close was the Chiefs' inability to stop opposing tight ends. This sets up well for the Falcons and their talented tight end Kyle Pitts who is ready for a breakout game.
Kyle Pitts has favorable matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3
The NFL is a copycat league and that was clear in Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. While the Bengals might not have a tight end as talented as Isaiah Likely, they knew they could still expose their rival.
Joe Burrow, a quarterback not known for throwing to tight ends, spammed passes to his tight ends, especially early in the game. It wasn't long before he had already broken his career high in passing yards to tight ends in a single game.
Of course, if you watched the first game of the season then you saw a strong performance from Baltimore Ravens backup TE Isaiah Likely—he destroyed them.
Let's look at the individual TE stats against Steve Spanuolo's defense through Week 2:
Week 1 vs. BAL:
- Isaiah Likely: 9 receptions for 111 yards and 1 TD
- Mark Andrews: 2 receptions for 14 yards
Week 2 vs. CIN:
- Mike Gesicki: 7 receptions for 91 yards
- Erick All Jr.: 4 receptions for 32 yards
- Drew Sample: 3 receptions for 28 yards
That adds up to 25 receptions for 276 yards and a touchdown. That averages out to just over a first down per reception.
It isn't just the fact they have given up nearly 300 yards to tight ends after two weeks, it is the offenses that have done it to them.
We know Lamar Jackson loves to throw to his tight ends but their scheme is run first so there aren't as many opportunities to go around.
The Bengals love to throw the ball with Joe Burrow but they rely on their wide receivers. They didn't have Tee Higgins and Jamar Chase was just returning so logic would tell you the Chiefs had more bandwidth to stop their biggest weakness—yet they couldn't.
Zac Robinson needs to hone his offense in on Kyle Pitts. Kirk Cousins has loved relying on the big guys over the middle during his career so everything is setting up perfectly for Kyle Pitts.