Latest DeAndre Hopkins rumors makes it a no-brainer trade for the Atlanta Falcons
DeAndre Hopkins has been quite the player over his career, he has routinely been among the best in the league even though he has had bad quarterback play at times. He is currently on his second team but it has become clear that he will be headed to his third sometime soon.
The Cardinals have been looking to trade him and there was a surprising rumor that the Atlanta Falcons are among the handful of teams that have a real interest in him. The latest news now makes it a no-brainer move for the Falcons' front office.
Details emerge on potential price for DeAndre Hopkins and the Atlanta Falcons must take advantage
initial reports surrounding a DeAndre Hopkins trade suggested that the Arizona Cardinals were looking for a second-round pick and more for the All-Pro wide receiver. However, it has now been reported that the Cards are unlikely to get even a second-round pick, and if that is true, it is something the Atlanta Falcons must take advantage of.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated—an established reporter within the NFL world—has stated that the Cardinals won't get what they were hoping for.
"I don’t think it’ll be what they wanted initially. The ask had been a second-round pick and another asset. Based on indications I’ve gotten, that sort of return simply isn’t coming. I do think he’ll bring back more than Brandin Cooks did for the Texans—Houston got a 2023 fifth-rounder and ’24 sixth-rounder for him from the Cowboys—but it’ll probably be closer to that than what Arizona is looking for."- Albert Breer
He clearly states that the deal will be closer to the Brandin Cooks trade than what the Cards actually want—if true, then the Atlanta Falcons must reach an agreement with Arizona ASAP.
Breer explains that it is due to Hopkins' recent injuries and how he has missed 17 games in the past two seasons. That is definitely something to be wary of but it is DeAndre Hopkins, when healthy, he is a game-changer. Adding him while already having Drake London and Kyle Pitts would scare the opposition to death.
This just feels like a move that would propel the Falcons, not to mention, it would give them an even clearer picture of what Desmond Ridder can become.