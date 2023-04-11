Looking to watch the Atlanta Falcons in 2023? Here is how much it will cost
DIRECTV has owned the rights to every out-of-market NFL game since 1994. If you have lived outside the market for your team, you have had to pay a premium to watch your team live each week. Now, 'NFL Sunday Ticket' is headed for a new era in 2023 after the NFL reached a new agreement following the expired contract with DIRECTV.
The NFL and YouTube agreed to a contract that will give YouTube the rights to every out-of-market NFL game, meaning if you live outside the market for the Atlanta Falcons, you will now have easier access to watching the Falcons, or any other team.
How much it will cost to watch the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 and beyond?
There haven't been many details revealed about YouTube's plan with their newly-acquired 'NFL Sunday Ticket.' Other than the confirmation of non-YouTube TV subscribers having the ability to purchase Sunday Ticket, we didn't know much else, until now. Now we, officially, know how much you will have to pay to watch the Atlanta Falcons if you aren't in the Atlanta area or surrounding areas.
Here are the prices for Sunday Ticket, for both those who subscribe to YouTube TV and those who don't:
Sunday Ticket for YouTube TV subscribers
$350 per season, or $250 if purchases prior to June 6
Sunday Ticket w/ NFL RedZone bundle for YouTube TV Subscribers
$389 per season, $289 prior to June 6
Sunday Ticket w/o YouTube TV
$449 per season, or $350 prior to June 6
Sunday Ticket w/ NFL RedZone bundle, w/o YouTube TV
$489 per season, or $389 prior to June 6
It is strange pricing but depending on your situation, it could be cheaper than what it was with DIRECTV, especially when you take into account how much you pay to have the satellite service. YouTube TV's base price is currently $72.99 per month.
It isn't cheap but that is the NFL for you. The deal they agreed to with YouTube was worth over $2 billion per season, so yes, Google is trying to get their money back.
