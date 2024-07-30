Madden 25 embarrasses itself with rating of Falcons star running back
It is about that time of year when social media goes on a rampage about Madden's player ratings. This has often been the case for the Atlanta Falcons who often see their star players rated way too low on the once-beloved game.
This is the case for the Falcons sophomore running back and this might be the worst we have ever seen.
Bijan Robinson's 82 rating in Madden 25 lands him as the 22nd best running back
Watching Bijan Robinson last year was incredible. He is one of the best talents at the position that we have seen in quite some time and he showed that during his rookie year. Despite being marred by an anemic passing game and an inept offensive playcaller, the Texas legend had nearly 1,500 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns.
There is no doubt that Bijan can be the best in the game. Many wouldn't argue that he is one of the ten best at his position.
Nevertheless, Electronic Arts doesn't even think he is a top-20 back in the league. He was given an 82 overall rating which is lower than 21 other players at his position. Here is the list up to the Falcons star:
- Christian McCaffrey - 99
- Nick Chubb - 96
- Derrick Henry - 94
- Saquon Barkley - 92
- Joe Mixon - 91
- Travis Etienne Jr. - 90
- Josh Jacobs - 89
- Aaron Jones - 88
- Kenneth Walker III - 88
- Isiah Pacheco - 87
- Jonathan Taylor - 87
- Raheem Mostert - 86
- Tony Pollard - 86
- Alvin Kamara - 85
- D'Andre Swift - 85
- Breece Hall - 84
- Jahmyr Gibbs - 84
- Kyren Williams - 84
- David Montgomery - 83
- James Conner - 83
- Najee Harris - 83
- Bijan Robinson - 82
This is just umbelievable, I don't know what else to say.
Looking at the yards from scrimmage leaders last season (which includes receivers), Bijan was top ten while James Connor, Najee Harris, Raheem Mostert, Isiah Pacheco, Kenneth Walker, Alvin Kamara, Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones, and Nick Chubb were outside the top 25. Sure, some of those guys were injured but shouldn't that be ever more reason to give the healthy Falcons running back a high rating?
Ultimately, none of this matters unless you are buying the game. At least they were smart enough to put Jessie Bates as the best safety in the NFL.