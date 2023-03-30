Mashup of the Falcons and Braves roster for MLB Opening Day
Quarterbacks:
Position
Name
Size
Origin
QB1
Spencer Strider
6'0", 195 lbs
Braves (SP)
QB2
Max Fried
6'4", 190 lbs
Braves (SP)
QB3
Kyle Wright
6'4", 215 lbs
Braves (SP)
Perhaps it is cheating by just slotting in the starting pitchers as quarterbacks, but I make the rules, so deal with it. You may notice one pitcher who is missing and we will get to him later on.
Spencer Strider is a flamethrower so how could we not put him as the starting quarterback? He has the most upside. Max Fried and Kyle Wright also wouldn't be too bad. And in the event that all of them get injured, we have Austin Riley as the emergency QB since he played the position in high school.
Fullback:
Position
Name
Size
Origin
FB
Sean Murphy
6'3", 228 lbs
Braves (C)
Sean Murphy is just under the size that you would look for in a fullback, but he is a tough guy so he could probably be a decent blocker.