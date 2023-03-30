Fansided
Mashup of the Falcons and Braves roster for MLB Opening Day

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three / Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/GettyImages
Quarterbacks:

Position

Name

Size

Origin

QB1

Spencer Strider

6'0", 195 lbs

Braves (SP)

QB2

Max Fried

6'4", 190 lbs

Braves (SP)

QB3

Kyle Wright

6'4", 215 lbs

Braves (SP)

Perhaps it is cheating by just slotting in the starting pitchers as quarterbacks, but I make the rules, so deal with it. You may notice one pitcher who is missing and we will get to him later on.

Spencer Strider is a flamethrower so how could we not put him as the starting quarterback? He has the most upside. Max Fried and Kyle Wright also wouldn't be too bad. And in the event that all of them get injured, we have Austin Riley as the emergency QB since he played the position in high school.

Fullback:

Position

Name

Size

Origin

FB

Sean Murphy

6'3", 228 lbs

Braves (C)

Sean Murphy is just under the size that you would look for in a fullback, but he is a tough guy so he could probably be a decent blocker.

