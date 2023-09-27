Matt Ryan clarifies rumors surrounding signing with NY Jets
Rumors came out on Sunday that former Atlanta Falcons QB contacted the New York Jets about playing for them following Aaron Rodgers' injury but Matt Ryan has clarified those rumors
Fox Sports insider, Jay Glazer, reported on Sunday that former Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan (along with Carson Wentz) reached out to the New York Jets about becoming their newest signal caller after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles.
Glazer also stated that the Jets declined to sign either of those QBs in favor of Zach Wilson. However, Matt Ryan has clarified what actually happened during the exchange.
Matt Ryan clarifies that he is not interested in signing with New York Jets
It isn't exactly a good look when a team, in a pivotal year, elects to roll with Zach Wilson over you. Initially, that is what it looked like that was the case for former Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan but Ryan has now clarified that things did not exactly happen like that.
Ryan hinted that his agent, Todd France, was just doing his job by reaching out to the New York Jets and Ryan decided that he wouldn't be interested in signing with the team since he is happy with his role as a CBS color commentator.
It is probably a good thing that the two sides aren't coming together considering that the Jets have had issues in pass protection and Matt Ryan isn't exactly the type of player who can escape immediate pressure.
His comments are interesting since he didn't say too long ago that he would return to the field if the right situation presented itself. It sounds like that isn't the case anymore and that he will officially retire next year after he receives his final paycheck from the Indianapolis Colts.
I have been saying that I always believed that his "right situation" would be with the Atlanta Falcons. He knows the team, he knows the city, and he could fit in nicely. However, with how the Falcons have looked in pass protection through the first three weeks, this also might not be a good idea at all.