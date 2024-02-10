Matt Ryan essentially confirms he is retired from the NFL
Matt Ryan has been spending time as a CBS analyst and announcer despite not officially retiring. He has now essentially said that he is done playing football.
Since being released from the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Matt Ryan has yet to officially retire from the NFL. He has kept his playing opportunity open (due to financial reasons) but he recently said that he never really entertained any offers.
Ryan stated that, despite many calls from teams, he never intended on playing in the NFL and is happy with where he is right now.
QB Matt Ryan confirms he is finished playing in the NFL
Matt Ryan spent 14 years consistently putting up some of the best numbers in the NFL as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. He brought never-before-seen success to the franchise and was one of the most consistent and healthy quarterbacks during his time.
He was able to put up numbers that landed him in the top ten in many statistical categories in league history. He brought the Falcons to their second-ever Super Bowl and played better than anyone could have asked for.
Suffice to say, he had a great career which is showing even more after the quarterback struggles the Falcons have had since they traded him.
Ryan, while at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas as part of CBS Sports' team, said the following about potentially playing in the league again.
""My agent was wearing me out this season getting calls from different places. To me, I was comfortable with what I was doing for CBS. I really enjoyed that part of it this fall. It’s right where my family’s at and family life and those kind of things. I think it made the most sense for me to kinda move on. There’s still that part in the back of your head that feels like you can go play, and I think there’s probably always something as a former athlete. It never got too serious. For me, I really had a blast doing what I was doing this year."- Matt Ryan, via Fox News
This confirms what everyone was speculating over the past year; Ryan didn't intend on playing again but had to keep an active status in the NFL to get the rest of the money he was owed by the Colts.
There were certainly many teams who could have used him last season, including the team he spent essentially his entire career with.