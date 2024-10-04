Matt Ryan's next stop must be Canton after Falcons Ring of Honor enshrinement
Seeing Matt Ryan become the 14th member of the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor was a special moment for many people. The legendary quarterback helped the franchise to their best years in their long history and is the most deserving of the 14 members.
However, his legacy can't end there, he deserves to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for everything he did on the football field.
After being drafted third overall in the 2008 NFL Draft, the former Boston College star became one of the greatest to play the most difficult position in sports.
Matt Ryan's next stop should be the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Players have to wait five years after they finish their playing career to be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Matt Ryan did not play in 2023, eventually announcing his retirement in April of 2024. He will be eligible to receive a gold jacket in 2028.
Many fans push back on the idea that 'Matty Ice' deserves to make it to Canton but there is no argument against it when you look at the full picture.
Sure, he didn't win a Super Bowl but he was the closest player in NFL history to win one. He helped his offense put up 28 points against a Bill Belichick defense. Dan Quinn's defense could not get a single stop in the fourth quarter and Kyle Shanahan had the bright idea of throwing the ball while in game-clinching field goal range.
Ryan did everything you could ask from a quarterback playing in the Super Bowl. If Devonta Freeman had made that block, he would have hit Taylor Gabriel for a long touchdown, likely icing the game. He made a gutsy throw to Julio Jones—who made an unbelievable catch—to get his team into field goal range. Unfortunately, Shanahan decided to make things difficult.
Needless to say, keeping him out of the Hall of Fame because he didn't win a Super Bowl is ridiculous.
His stats speak for themself, he is near the top of everything quarterback stat leaderboard. He helped pick up a franchise trying to overcome two major off-the-field issues with a former player and coach. He made everyone around him better.
Following his retirement I put together a list of reasons that the all-time great quarterback is worthy of the Hall of Fame and I strongly recommend checking it out because it goes beyond his stats. It will be linked right below.