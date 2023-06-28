Matt Ryan has a stunning lookalike on Atlanta's MLB rival
This has been bothering me for awhile now. Atlanta Falcons legendary quarterback Matt Ryan has a doppelganger that plays for a Major League Baseball team that isn't the most revered team in the city of Atlanta.
It is a team that I personally dislike a lot (but not quite as much as the Aints), along with almost every other Braves fan. It is weird and annoying to see a face that immediately makes me think 'Hey, it is Matt Ryan' when I see him on the television screen.
Mark Canha of the New York Mets looks exactly like former Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan
Let's be honest, New York teams are not difficult to dislike, mostly because of their fans. But they are especially bad when they are a division rival, much like how the New York Mets are NL East rivals with the Atlanta Braves.
Fortunately though, the Mets are a complete disaster with their ridiculous payroll that has amounted to absolutely nothing on the field. It has been a joy to watch. And when I have watched them do things like drop the ball three times in a row in the outfield or get caught stealing in the ninth inning down by two runs, I have seen a face that resembles one that I have seen a million times before. Even after watching him and his team implode the past two years, I still have to do a double-take to make sure Matt Ryan didn't secretly switch to the diamond.
Take a look at what I mean:
Tell me I am not crazy... They look the same.
These aren't the greatest pictures ever but I am sure most will see what I am saying. It is the face structure and the eyes that seem to be identical.
For the Mets, Mark Canha plays in the outfield and occasionally at first base when needed. If you watch one of their games, you are likely to think that you saw Matt Ryan for a second, although, he has been losing some playing time recently.