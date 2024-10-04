Matthew Judon made an insane MVP comparison for Kirk Cousins
By Ryan Heckman
Thursday Night Football kicked off with a good amount of scoring, which is exactly what we would have expected from these two offenses in the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a divisional matchup, there were a whopping four touchdowns scored within the first quarter and a half.
Fans were getting every bit of what they paid for in this one.
Those watching the live broadcast from home, though, got a little different kind of entertainment during the game.
At one point in the first half, we heard plenty of talk about quarterback Kirk Cousins and how he's adapted to the first year with his new team here in Atlanta, but one particular segment stood out as quite hilarious.
Cousins isn't the only high-profile veteran in his first year with the team. Pass rusher Matthew Judon is in the same boat, too, and it was Judon who gave fans one heck of a statement via the commentating team.
When talking about Cousins and how he has bonded with the team, this was a quote fans were able to hear live on the air:
"Matthew Judon drew a surprising comparison when describing Kirk Cousins in the locker room. He told me he's not like Lamar Jackson, but he's with the team like Lamar is in Baltimore."
Judon, of course, played some with the Baltimore Ravens and got some experience in a locker room with Lamar Jackson. So, for him to compare Cousins to the two-time MVP is high praise. On the other hand, it's quite a stretched comparison.
In this case, we knew Judon wasn't referring to any physical traits as Cousins is about as polar opposite as one could get to Jackson. Cousins is clearly a pocket passer with zero threat coming from his legs. Judon was more so referring to Cousins' locker room presence.
Still, the comparison was pretty comical, and fans thought as much too.
Social media reacts to Matthew Judon comparing Kirk Cousins to Lamar Jackson
