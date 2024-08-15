Matthew Judon: What it means for the Atlanta Falcons moving forward
By Arkesh Ray
On Wednesday, August 14th, 2024, The Atlanta Falcons traded a third-round pick for New England Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon. What does this mean for the team heading into the season?
Judon only had four sacks last season, which at first might not seem very impressive. If he had been on the Falcons in 2023, his four sacks would have been tied for third-most sacks on the team. He also only played four games...
Falcons land one of the NFL's best in Matt Judon
Judon is one of the NFL's best pass rushers. In 2022 he had 15.5 sacks, 60 tackles, 14 passes defended, three passes defended, and two forced fumbles. His 15.5 sacks were good for third-most in the entire NFL. This is a huge addition for a relatively weak Falcons pass-rushing core. When Judon plays 16 or more games, he has never had less than nine sacks, he has 38 sacks in his last 32 games, and from 2019 to 2022 he made four consecutive pro bowls.
Judon's impact as a pass rusher will be huge, but his impact as a mentor might be even more important. The Falcons' three best pass rushers behind the former Patriot are Bralen Trice (23), Zach Harrison (23), and Arnold Ebiketie (25).
Ebiketie was second on the team in sacks last year with six and had four of his sacks in the last five games of the season. Harrison recorded three sacks in the last three games of the season. Trice unfortunately tore his ACL and will not play this season, but he led the entire NCAA in pressures last season. Now all three can learn from one of the game's best sack artists in Matthew Judon.
Matthew Judon is 31, about to turn 32, and coming off a major injury. But before his injury, he was on pace for a monster season (on pace for 17 sacks) and a fifth straight Pro Bowl appearance.
Judon is the best pass-rusher in a division that does not feature many premier pass-rushers. If he is even half of what he was in 2022, the Falcons' return on investment is great. This is a big move for a team trying to win the division for the first time since 2016.