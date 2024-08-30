Mike Tomlin's warning to the Falcons should have them worried for season opener
The Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers are almost a week away from kicking off their 2024 season against one another.
The visitor in the week one matchup had a huge question mark at the most important position in sports—quarterback. It was a battle between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields throughout the offseason which was ultimately won by Wilson
However, following head coach Mike Tomlin's quarterback announcement, he warned the Falcons about a handful of plays that will bring the dynamic legs of Justin FIelds onto the field. This should have the defense worried.
Mike Tomlin's warning to Falcons should bring some fear
The majority of fans in Pittsburgh wanted to see the more dynamic Justin Fields leading their team each Sunday. The potential for what an offense can do with the first-round pick is much higher than with the aging Russell Wilson.
Hearing that Wilson would be the signal-caller against the Dirty Birds was a relief, at least partially.
Appearing on 'The Rich Eisen Show,' Mike Tomlin gave a warning to his friend Raheem Morris about special offensive packages with the athletic quarterback.
For the defense, that is not a good thought. While it would be significantly worse trying to defend the former Ohio State Buckeye over 60 minutes, retraining the brain for those few plays won't be easy. His elite speed will require each defender to recalibrate their speed meter while also changing their plan of attack. It is akin to a change-of-pace running back.
Escaping with a win in week one will already be a pivotal moment in the season. They will have to travel to Philadelphia and host the Chiefs over the succeeding weeks. Losing in week one could easily mean a 0-3 record to begin the season.