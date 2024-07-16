New Falcons offense to use Kyle Pitts at two positions
Kyle Pitts' career got off to a hot start as he almost broke the rookie tight end receiving yards record. Since then, things have not gone well due to a major injury, misusage, and ineffective quarterback play.
Nevertheless, every season brings more opportunity to show your talent, something Pitts is ready to do. The young tight end has expressed his motivation for another outstanding season.
The fourth-year player will have a lot on his plate as his new offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, has been training him at two positions. He went as far as to say that he is learning two positions in his offense.
Kyle Pitts to be used as a wide receiver and tight end for the Falcons
There is no doubt that Kyle Pitts can handle anything thrown his way. He has proven that he can be a productive player who can play anywhere you want him to.
While speaking to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the AJC, Zac Robinson talked about how much his top tight end will have on his plate.
"He's learning basically two different positions, Falcons offensive coordinator. There's some tight end and there's some receiver. So, he's got a lot on his plate. He's handled it really well. I'm just excited to see him continue to get more comfortable in the system. The sky is the limit for what kind of season that he can have."- Zac Robinson
This is noteworthy news because you never know exactly how a brand new playcaller plans on using his players. Sure, it figures that the Falcons would use Kyle Pitts out wide but hearing that he is spending time specifically at the receiver position tells us a lot.
Much of the issue with Pitts last year was his inability to run clean routes. It wasn't until late in the season that he was comfortable with his knee. His production ticked up once we saw him making hard cuts to shake defenders.
Now that we have a fully healthy Kyle Pitts, we will have a serious weapon who can move around the offensive lineup.