NFC South is NFL's second-best division after two weeks
The NFC South was projected to be the worst division in the NFL but after the first two weeks of the season there has only been one division with a better overall record
Every offseason analysts and fans think they know who might be good and who might be bad, yet every season they are proven wrong more than they are proven right.
That was definitely the case when everyone looked at the NFC South as it was routinely called the worst division in the league, however, while it is still early, they have been the second-best division in the entire NFL.
NFC South has gone a combined 6-2 over first two weeks
The Atlanta Falcons were projected to be bad by basically everyone except the fans. They have proven to be a scrappy team that can win those tough games, something we saw in their week two comeback win over the Green Bay Packers.
Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have shocked everyone (including myself) by starting the season 2-0. They have somehow overcome the loss of Tom Brady and an awful ground game in the early parts of the season.
The New Orleans Saints entered the season having lost a lot of defensive pieces while adding Derek Carr at quarterback. They sit at 2-0 along with the Buccaneers and Falcons
The weak link of the division has been the Carolina Panthers who are responsible for the division's two losses on the year.
The only division that has a better record than 6-2 is the NFC East which sits at 7-1.
It all just goes to show that anything can happen in the NFL. Things change so quickly in the league and it makes it impossible to predict.
I mean who would have said that the Chiefs would be limping along with a 1-1 record, that the Bengals would be winless going into week three, and that the Raiders would technically be leading the AFC West?
It is still way too early in the season to say anything for sure but the facts are the facts; the NFC South is sitting as the second-best division in the entire NFL after the first two weeks of the season.