One big strength for every Atlanta Falcons draft pick
By Nick Halden
Bralen Trice- Could be Atlanta's best pass rusher as a rookie
Yes, this is more an indictment on Atlanta's lack of pass rushers and less an endorsement of Trice. However, Atlanta added a pass rusher who is going to be given a lot of reps in camp and preseason in an effort to get the player
What is going to help Trice the most at making the jump to the next level is his motor and ability to chase the play. He is relentless in chasing the football and exactly what this defensive line needed to add during the offseason.
Brandon Dorlus-Can play in a myriad of roles
Despite what the draft position says long term Dorlus might be the best defensive addition long term. What is so easy to love about Dorlus is the ability to move him around the defensive line and he is a potential fit. It is great injury depth and with a step forward in his pass-rushing game there is reason to believe he could turn into a starter over time.
Dorlus was arguably the best value of any pick for Atlanta in this draft. A player that is going to quickly work his way into the defensive rotation.