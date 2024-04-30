One big strength for every Atlanta Falcons draft pick
By Nick Halden
JD Bertrand- A strong leader and great locker room presence
It is going to be an uphill battle for JD to find his way into the defensive rotation based on his speed. However, it is easy to see why the front office fell in love with this kid. How he carried himself in his college career shows you why he had the respect of his teammates and was a team leader for a respected program.
These are the type of guys that Terry Fontenot values based on the tone they help set and the work they encourage.
Jase McClellan- Great depth for a respected program and improving receiver
McClellan has a tough road ahead of him to make it on the field behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. However, don't be surprised not only if he makes the roster and finds a way to get an occasional carry.
There is also value in having Jase as a potential receiver out of the backfield. Something that could help McClellan not only make the roster but find a way on the field.