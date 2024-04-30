One big strength for every Atlanta Falcons draft pick
By Nick Halden
Casey Washington- Strong hands as a potential slot depth receiver
Casey Washington can make this team as a rotational player if the Falcons don't add anyone else to the position. It will be difficult but the team has zero proven depth. London, Moore, and Mooney should be the only receivers who are comfortable with their current roster positions.
Zion Logue- More size for an already strong unit
This is pick is honestly difficult to sell aside from looking at Zion's frame and considering the potential if he were to take a huge step forward in development. It is going to be an uphill battle to make the final roster and even tougher to find his way into the rotation.
Overall Atlanta's rookie class has a lot of exciting pieces that still form an odd draft strategy. Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris will continue to be under fire until they consistently win or the class proves they were correct.