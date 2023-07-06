Power ranking each of the past 20 Atlanta Falcons first-round picks
13. Keanu Neal, S (17th overall, 2016)
Everyone was surprised when the Atlanta Falcons selected Keanu Neal in the first round but he quickly established himself as a hard-hitting safety. He was a great player but then two consecutive season-ending injuries struck and he was never the same since. Neal is going into his eighth season with his fourth team after the Steelers signed him in March.
12. Kyle Pitts, TE (4th overall, 2021)
It feels totally wrong to put Kyle Pitts this low but the fact of the matter is that we have only seen Pitts for one-and-a-half seasons. It is hard to put him higher on this list but he could easily end up in the top five in a few years.
11. Drake London, WR (8th overall, 2022)
Basically, you can go back to the last paragraph for the Drake London explanation. The only thing that might be questionable is putting London over Pitts but my reasoning was that London was not an inevitable pick for the Falcons, at least from the outside. The Falcons took a slight risk on a player coming off of a bad injury and he proved his worth as he flourished despite having Marcus Mariota throwing him the ball for most of the season.