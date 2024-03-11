Pre-free agency 7-round mock draft: Falcons land franchise building block
In this mock draft, the Atlanta Falcons land the franchise pass rusher who they have been searching long and hard for.
Free agency is going to have a huge impact on the direction of the Atlanta Falcons draft.
We all know that quarterback is the big question for this team. They need to figure that position out before they set their sights elsewhere. Head coach Raheem Morris has already stated that this team can win immediately if they find a franchise passer.
There are numerous options in free agency and considering everything we have heard, this mock draft is assuming that they sign a veteran so that they can land a difference-maker with their eighth-overall pick.
Here is a full seven-round mock draft for the Atlanta Falcons.
Atlanta Falcons mock draft - Round 1, Pick 8
Finding that franchise pass rusher will be a priority. The Falcons have an interesting and talented player with Arnold Ebiketie but past that, they are pretty bare.
If you can get through his neck injury concerns, Laiatu Latu is as talented as they come. He is extremely athletic for a six-foot-five, 260-pound body. He can be a difference-maker coming off of the edge which will take this defense to greater heights.