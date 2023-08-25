Predicting the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster following final preseason game
The Atlanta Falcons will be hard at work trying to trim their 90-man roster to just 53 players. Here is the prediction for the final roster following the third and final preseason game.
Atlanta Falcons final roster prediction: Safeties (4)
- Jessie Bates III
- Richie Grant
- Jaylinn Hawkins
- DeMarcco Hellams
Notable cuts: Micah Abernathy
Jaylinn Hawkins and DeMarcco Hellams will likely make the roster. Hellams has outplayed his seventh-round billing by becoming the preseason MVP for the Falcons, while Jaylinn Hawkins, based on prior experience and play, should make it past final cuts even following his rough game on Thursday.
Micah Abernathy is stuck in an unfortunate place. He played great on special teams and is a veteran but Hellams has shined brighter than anyone.