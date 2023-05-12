Predicting the Atlanta Falcons offensive depth chart following the draft
How the Atlanta Falcons offensive depth chart could shake out for the 2023 season
Now that the NFL Draft is over and done with, we have a much clearer picture of what the Atlanta Falcons depth chart could look like come August 29th.
As many already know, teams will have to trim their rosters down to 53 players following the third and final preseason game in late August. Most years there are surprises throughout the roster which is what we are going to try to predict this early. More than that, it will be a prediction of the depth chart, starting with the offense. The defense/special teams part will be released tomorrow at the same time (May 13th @ 7 am ET).
Starting out with offensive tackle, this is the early prediction for what the Falcons' offensive depth chart could look like.
Atlanta Falcons offensive depth chart: Offensive tackles (3)
- LT: Jake Matthews
- RT: Kaleb McGary (Re-signed)
- OT3: Germain Ifedi (Re-signed)
No surprise here, the Atlanta Falcons will have the same group that they had last season. A group that, fortunately, remained healthy last year; hopefully that will continue in 2023.
Jake Matthews continues to be one of the most consistent and durable players in the NFL, Kaleb McGary had a breakout season that landed him a modest contract after it seemed like he was destined to land elsewhere, and Germain Ifedi is a good swing tackle in case of injury.