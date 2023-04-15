Predicting every quarterback the Atlanta Falcons will face in 2023
The Atlanta Falcons should face off against these AFC South QBs:
5. Bryce Young (vs. Houston Texans)
6. Gardner Minshew (vs. Indianapolis Colts)
7. Trevor Lawrence (@ Jacksonville Jaguars)
8. Ryan Tannehill (@ Tennessee Titans
With the Atlanta Falcons playing both the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, I have to predict who the first and second-overall picks will be in the draft. You can see that Bryce Young lands with the Texans who is the most pro-ready quarterback coming out of college. The Texans will likely have him playing early on.
Trevor Lawrence is one of the two established superstars that I mentioned earlier. Barring the awful event of an injury, the Falcons will have to take to the road to play the former first-overall pick
The Colts and Titans were two of the most difficult situations to predict. I am anticipating that these two teams will draft quarterbacks early on but they will turn to their veterans to ease the transition of their developmental prospects