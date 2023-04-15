Fansided
Blogging Dirty
Home/Falcons Schedule

Predicting every quarterback the Atlanta Falcons will face in 2023

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 5
Next

The Atlanta Falcons should face off against these AFC South QBs:

5. Bryce Young (vs. Houston Texans)

Bryce Young
Auburn v Alabama / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

6. Gardner Minshew (vs. Indianapolis Colts)

Gardner Minshew
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles / Gregory Shamus/GettyImages

7. Trevor Lawrence (@ Jacksonville Jaguars)

Trevor Lawrence
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs / Cooper Neill/GettyImages

8. Ryan Tannehill (@ Tennessee Titans

Aaron Brewer, Ryan Tannehill
Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers / Harry How/GettyImages

With the Atlanta Falcons playing both the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, I have to predict who the first and second-overall picks will be in the draft. You can see that Bryce Young lands with the Texans who is the most pro-ready quarterback coming out of college. The Texans will likely have him playing early on.

Trevor Lawrence is one of the two established superstars that I mentioned earlier. Barring the awful event of an injury, the Falcons will have to take to the road to play the former first-overall pick

The Colts and Titans were two of the most difficult situations to predict. I am anticipating that these two teams will draft quarterbacks early on but they will turn to their veterans to ease the transition of their developmental prospects

facebooktwitterreddit