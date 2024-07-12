Predicting the Atlanta Falcons 2024 record game by game
Join me as we go through all 17 of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 games
By Arkesh Ray
15 of 17
Week 16 vs. Giants: 9-6 (W)
Similar to the Broncos this team just sucks. Daniel Jones is not good, they lost their best weapon in Saquon Barkley and their best safety in Xavier Mckinney. Nabers is good but outside of that, they have nothing on offense. Only Andrew Thomas on their offensive line is good. Their defense is horrendous outside of Dexter Lawrence (Thibodeaux is alright).
One of London or Pitts (if not both) should have a career game against this abysmal secondary. If the Falcons lose this game that is just downright embarrassing.
Falcons win 37-14.