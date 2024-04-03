Predicting the Falcons starting defense in 2024 prior to draft
Predicting who will be starting for the Atlanta Falcons defense before we know who they draft
We just went over the prediction for the starting offense yesterday so naturally, we are going to do the same for the defense.
After free agency, we know what the offense will look like but the defense is a different story. The Falcons will be targetting defense early on in the draft after not adding a single defensive free agent early in free agency.
Unlike the offense, the defense includes a few predictions when it comes to uncertain starters, potential signings or re-signings, and starting rookies. Here is a prediction for the 2024 starting defense for the Atlanta Falcons.
Falcons starting defense: Defensive line
- DE: Grady Jarrett
- NT: David Onyemata
- DE: Calais Campbell (Re-sign)
With a shift to a 3-4 defense, the roles and responsibilities of these defensive linemen are going to change.
Grady Jarrett hopes to get back to full health. It will be interesting to see how he is deployed throughout the season by Jimmy Lake. He should be used similarly to how Aaron Donald has been used in recent years.
While Onyemata doesn't have much experience playing straight up with a center, there is no reason to think he couldn't. And then the eye-catching dynamic is the prediction that Calais Campbell will elect to return to Atlanta instead of retiring. If he does retire, the position will go to Zach Harrison who has a bright future.