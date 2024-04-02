Blogging Dirty
Predicting the Falcons starting offense in 2024 prior to draft

Projecting who will be penciled in as starters on the Falcons' new-look offense.

By Grayson Freestone

Falcons starting offense: Pass catchers

  • WR: Drake London
  • WR: Darnell Mooney
  • WR: Rondale Moore
  • TE: Kyle Pitts

Drake London and Kyle Pitts were always seen as the top-two pass catchers for this offense, hopefully, they will both reach their potential with a good quarterback.

Where the issues arose going into the offseason was the depth at wide receiver. Terry Fontenot quickly patched it up with a big signing of Darnell Mooney and the trade that sent Desmond Ridder to the Cardinals for the speedy Rondale Moore.

Those two additions bring an added, much-needed dynamic to this offense. They are playmakers who can burn the defense down the field. This pairs excellent with the physical nature of Drake London.

