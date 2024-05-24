Blogging Dirty
FanSided

Predicting the stats of each Atlanta Falcons rookie in 2024

Here are the stat predictions for each of the Atlanta Falcons eight draft picks in their first season.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workout
Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workout / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 4
Next

Ruke Orhorhoro, DT

Stat prediction: 4 sacks, 9 TFLs, 30 tackles

Ruke Orhorhoro's production should show up in his tackles for loss column. He will be asked to be a disruptor along the line of scrimmage.

The length of Ruke should allow him to bring some guys down in the backfield and put up a few sacks. Having seven tackles for loss as a rookie along a loaded defensive line would be a more than respectable number for the Clemson product.

Bralen Trice, EDGE

Stat prediction: 6 sacks, 14 QB hits, 25 tackles

Bralen Trice figures to be a big part of the Atlanta Falcons defense. They lack proven edge rushers so Trice needs to produce early and often.

Edge rusher is a position that has always been a tough one for rookies. Six sacks as a third-round rookie would be respectable—especially considering it would have tied for the team lead last season.

Home/Falcons Draft