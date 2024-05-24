Predicting the stats of each Atlanta Falcons rookie in 2024
Here are the stat predictions for each of the Atlanta Falcons eight draft picks in their first season.
Brandon Dorlus, DL
Stat prediction: 3 sacks, 5 TFLs, 20 tackles
Brandon Dorlus is another piece for Jimmy Lake to play with. He can line up at many different positions which will give him some playing time as a rookie. While he doesn't light the stat sheet up, he produces with limited snaps.
JD Bertrand, LB
Stat prediction: 15 tackles, 6 special teams tackles
This was a depth and special teams draft pick. The Falcons already have three great off-ball linebackers so JD Bertrand's role will be limited on defense.