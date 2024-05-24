Predicting the stats of each Atlanta Falcons rookie in 2024
Here are the stat predictions for each of the Atlanta Falcons eight draft picks in their first season.
Jase McClellan, RB
Stat prediction: 120 rush yards, 1 TD
When you have Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier there won't be many carries left for the third and fourth-string running backs. Jase McClellan is talented enough to make some plays but it isn't likely that he will get many opportunities as a rookie.
Casey Washington, WR
Stat prediction: 28 receptions, 350 receiving yards, 2 TD
Here is my pick for the rookie who will make a surprise impact for the Falcons. With a new scheme that will rely on the pass game, 350 yards is obtainable for the surprise sixth-round draft pick. These stats would make for a successful rookie season.
Zion Logue, DL
Stat prediction: 1 TFL, 5 tackles
With so much depth along the defensive line, Zion Logue must fight tooth and nail to make the roster. If he does make the final roster, he won't see much playing time.