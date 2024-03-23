Previewing the Atlanta Falcons options at receiver in 2024
General manager Terry Fontenot really did his due diligence this offseason when it came to addressing the offense.
Darnell Mooney was signed via free agency as the Falcons added a Pro Bowl-caliber player to the receiving corps. He was once the Bears WR1 and will probably be the 3rd or 4th option for Cousins. That should work as an advantage for Mooney if he is matched up with an unproven or inexperienced defensive back.
He is a dynamic playmaker as he caught deep passes over the middle of the field, took handoffs for rushing yards, ran every route in the tree, and was capable of stretching the field during his time in Chicago.
He never really had adequate time to get out of his breaks and get open due to the Bears' struggling offensive line. Mooney should be a perfect fit in Robinson's scheme as they could utilize him on screen passes out of the slot and allow him to operate. He provides solid speed, spacing, and good hands for an accurate passer like Cousins.
If he is able to consistently gain separation from defenders, he could see plenty of targets and become a terror in the Falcons offense.