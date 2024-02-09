Pro Football Hall of Fame: 2 Atlanta Falcons among newest members
The newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were revealed on Thursday and they include two players who played for the Atlanta Falcons later in their careers.
Kick returner and punt returner Devin Hester and defensive end Dwight Freeney are the two names who will be added to the highest class in Pro Football. Both spent time with the Falcons and had memorable impacts on the team.
On August 3rd, Devin Hester and Dwight Freeney will find themselves in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after they were selected as two of the seven finalists for the 2024 class.
Both players spent time with the Falcons as their careers were winding down.
For Devin Hester, he made what is arguably the most memorable play in his career while with the Atlanta Falcons. It came on a Thursday night in an absolute blowout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He took a punt back for a record-breaking score in front of his idol, Deion Sanders.
That still stands out as one of the best memories in Falcons history.
Hester spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons with the Falcons. He made a lot of impact as a special teamer while also having a few nice plays (especially in that blowout) on the offensive side of the ball.
It is great to see Hester make it because, as we all know, it is hard for special teamers to get inducted into the Hall of Fame. This shows how extraordinary Hester was and his impact on the NFL. Teams were terrified to kick the ball in his direction.
As for Dwight Freeney, he played just one season but it was a memorable season as it was during the Super Bowl run in 2016.
Freeney took down the quarterback three times for the Falcons and was a tremendous veteran leader for young guys like Vic Beasley, who ended up leading the league in sacks that season.
Both players are more than deserving. While neither spent most of their careers with Atlanta, they both had memorable seasons with the team.
Randy Gradisher, Andre Johnson, Steve McMichael, Julius Peppers, and Patrick Willis are the other players who will be inducted with Hester and Freeney.