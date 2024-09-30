Raheem Morris gives bad news on Falcons injured LB Troy Andersen
Troy Andersen had the best game of his young career in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. He scored one of the Atlanta Falcons two touchdowns and racked up nine tackles thanks to his elite speed.
Having Andersen's speed on the field is critical—even if it is sometimes used against him. He is a playmaker for the front-7 and one that the Falcons might now be missing in their matchup against the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The third-year linebacker injured his knee late in his breakout performance and now his status for Thursday's game doesn't look good.
Falcons LB Troy Andersen likely out against the Buccaneers
Head coach Raheem Morris gave an injury update on Monday and his comments about starting linebacker Troy Andersen didn't sound positive.
This is a huge development ahead of a game against Tampa Bay who has been lighting up the scoreboard.
The Dirty Birds are already without Nate Landman who was placed on injured reserve after Week 1. Kaden Elliss is now the only remaining starter.
Andersen's athleticism allows him to make plays that not many can. This team cannot replace that but they are optimistic about rookie JD Bertrand who looked elite in the preseason. We will finally see a rookie making an impact for the 2024 Falcons.
The team announced on Monday that they were bringing back a familiar face. Rashaan Evans, who started all 17 games for this team in 2022, was signed to the practice squad. Look for him to be a practice squad elevation on Thursday.
The two injuries at linebacker have thrown a wrench into the plans of this defense. Kaden Elliss now becomes even more critical and won't be used as the swiss-army knife as long as Andersen is out. This, in turn, will restrict the playcalling.
Technically, there is still hope for Andersen to start but after hearing Morris' comments and the 'mini bye week' that comes after Thursday, expect him to sit out. Fortunately, though, it appears the linebacker escaped a serious injury.