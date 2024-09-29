Raheem Morris roasts Kyle Pitts fantasy owners who are mad about his production
The Atlanta Falcons are 2-2 and coming off a massive win over division rival New Orleans. Even with the win, however, there are still some things to point out about the win and one of them is the lack of production for tight end Kyle Pitts.
More Falcons news
Despite being targeted three times, Pitts had zero receptions, which means he had zero points in fantasy football as well. Head coach Raheem Morris gave a brutally honest answer when asked about the lack of usage for the star tight end.
"Stats are for losers, man," Morris said on Pitts not having a single catch on Sunday. Hey, at the end of the day, the Falcons won the game and that's what matters. They won a game without Pitts catching a single pass and that counts for something.
Raheem Morris isn't worried about lack of production for Kyle Pitts
Drake London led the Falcons in receiving with six catches for 64 yards, followed by Darnell Mooney with 56 yards on three catches. Throughout the season, Pitts has eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Hopefully the Falcons offense can start getting him more involved. The team has so many weapons on offense that it can be tough to spread the targets around evenly but this team will be even better if Pitts can start getting more passes sent his way.
After the Falcons spent the fourth overall pick on Pitts in 2021, the tight end went on to have a sensational rookie season, tallying 1,026 yards and one touchdown. Things haven't gone as well for Pitts since then, as he had just 356 yards in 2022 and 667 yards in 2023. Quarterback issues were a problem during that two-year span, however, so that definitely played a factor in the lack of targets for Pitts.
Not every game is going to result in Pitts having a monster game but let's hope he becomes a bigger part of the game plan moving forward.