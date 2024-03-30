Ranking Atlanta Falcons last 10 first-round draft picks
By Nick Halden
9. Kaleb McGary 31st Pick 2019
The fact that McGary ranks so low on this list and had been a capable starter speaks to how few busts Atlanta has had in recent draft history. McGary was a low first-rounder as well leaving a lot less room to criticize who the Falcons should have taken or missed out on.
The right tackle had a great 2022 season after showing improvement in 2021. There was a lot of belief that he was a complete bust and the team needed to move on. McGary was singled out as a huge problem for the offense moving into the 2022 season. That changed with the right tackle being capable of pass protection and bullying defenders in run blocking.
McGary cashed in this success with an offseason extension heading into the 2023 season. While his run blocking remained solid his ability in pass protection noticably regressed. It was as if his development had suddenly gone in the wrong direction.
If this doesn't change the Falcons could quickly bench McGary with Kirk Cousins now under center. If, however, he finds the form he had in the 2022 season this will remain a solid pick that helps give Atlanta one of the best offensive lines in the league.