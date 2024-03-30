Ranking Atlanta Falcons last 10 first-round draft picks
By Nick Halden
4. Vic Beasley Jr. 8th Pick 2015
Before you dismiss Beasley put aside the frustration and look at the facts. Beasley ranks 7th in Atlanta Falcons history in sacks with 37.5 with the majority of those happening in Atlanta's last great season. Beasley isn't likely to have the career of many of the players before him on this list but his peak was higher than any of the prior options.
Beasley finished the 2016 season with 15.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles it is the best season Atlanta has had from a pass rusher in well over a decade. Beasley ranks this highly on the list only because of his peak. The rest of his seasons in Atlanta were a bust in comparison and there were rumblings and questions about his love of the game.
Vic Beasley remains a fascinating part of Atlanta's history. A player that in some way symbolizes the franchise. Beasley deserves credit for what he accomplished in 2016 and how it helped carry that team.
Just as he deserves heat for never living up to this season and never developing his game after one great season. Beasley can't be defined as a bust based on 2016 and his role in how the year went. However, every other season he played in this league never came close.