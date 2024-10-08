Ranking Atlanta Falcons remaining games from easiest to hardest
4. Falcons @ Saints, Week 10
If the Falcons want to pull off a sweep against the New Orleans Saints, they will undoubtedly have to do what they didn't do in the first matchup—score an offensive touchdown. The defense also needs to get more stops on the opponent's side of the field.
No matter the state of either team, these are always some of the most difficult, hard-fought games on the schedule.
3. Falcons @ Commanders, Week 17
A lot can change between now and Week 17 but the Commanders are looking like one of the league's best teams. Former Falcons head coach, Dan Quinn, has his team rolling with the outstanding play of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
By this time in the season, it is possible that both teams have their postseason spots secured. If they don't, then it will be a shootout in Washington D.C.
2. Falcons @ Buccaneers, Week 8
We all just saw the craziness that can take place when these two teams go against each other. For the sake of the fans, hopefully, this game will have the Falcons throwing for 500 yards while forcing a few Baker turnovers en route to a rout.
1. Falcons @ Vikings, Week 14
It is shocking how good the Vikings have looked early in the season. No one expected a Sam Darnold-led team to look so good but the castoff has led his team to a 5-0 record.
This won't be your typical game either; you know the Vikings want to take it to their former quarterback Kirk Cousins while Cousins wants to do the same to his former team. This could easily be the toughest test for Raheem Morris' team during the regular season.