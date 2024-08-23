Ranking each position group in the NFC South: Where do Falcons rank?
By Arkesh Ray
Running backs
- Falcons
- Buccaneers (interchangeable)
- 'Aints (interchangeable)
- Panthers
Now there might be some debate as to who is the best overall running back in the NFC South (*cough it's Bijan) but there is no debate that when it comes to overall duo there is no duo better in the South (and arguably in the entire NFL) than Robinson and Allgeier.
Rachaad White put up good numbers last season but was pretty inefficient. He averaged under 4.0 yards per carry at 3.6. Alvin Kamara was suspended to start the season but only had 694 yards at 3.9 yards per carry. White is probably better but there is an argument to be had that Kamara is better due to his receiving ability.
The Panthers have a decent running back room on paper. Hubbard had 900 yards on 3.8 yards per carry, higher than White, but has less receiving upside. Rookie Johnathon Brooks tore it up at Texas last year with over 1300 yards from scrimmage and 6.0 yards per carry. He can be nice, but until they prove it on the field they are ranked last.