Ranking each position group in the NFC South: Where do Falcons rank?
Falcons dominate the south (on paper at least).
By Arkesh Ray
6 of 9
Defensive line:
- Buccaneers
- Falcons
- 'Aints (interchangeable)
- Panthers (interchangeable)
The Bucs had the 10th most sacks in the NFL last year with 48. They also had a higher pressure rate than the Falcons who were dead last.
Although the Falcons have the best individual pass rusher in the south in Matthew Judon the Bucs probably have the better overall line. The Falcons also lost rookie Bralen Trice for the entire season, who was looking to make a big impact this season.
The Saints and Panthers need pass-rushing help. Future HOF Cam Jordan regressed heavily last season. The Panthers have nothing on the d line outside of Derrick Brown and an old Jadeveon Clowney.