Ranking the 3 most difficult stretches of the Falcons 2024 schedule
The Atlanta Falcons will open up the season with their hardest stretch of the year.
Toughest stretch comes in week 2 to 4
W2: at Philadelphia Eagles
W3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
W4: vs. New Orleans Saints
Without a doubt, the two toughest games the Falcons have come in weeks two and three. They will go on the road in one of the rowdiest venues to take on an angry Eagles team that will run the ball down the throat of their opponents.
In a Sunday Night Football matchup, the Falcons take on the defending champs—fortunately, at home. While the Chiefs have been slow starters in recent years, you can't count on anything against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
I was debating whether to have week one against the Steelers or week four against the Saints as the third part of this stretch. I decided on the divisional game because these two teams always play tough, close games.