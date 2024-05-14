Ranking the 5 toughest games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
5. Minnesota Vikings (Road)
Initially, I wasn't going to include the Kirk Cousins-less Minnesota Vikings on this list but my mind was changed when I started thinking about the receivers they have and all of the off-the-field attention this matchup will produce.
The Vikings will either start rookie J.J. McCarthy or veteran Sam Darnold. Neither one of them will keep you up at night but the same cannot be said about Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson.
When it comes to the Vikings' defense, the Falcons will have to find a way to get the ball out quick because Brian Flores is going to bring the heat on every snap.
Then throw in the extra motivation the Vikings will have as they try to get revenge on their former quarterback, and this has the makings of a dogfight.