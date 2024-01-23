5 best moves the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023
The top moves that Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023
While the Atlanta Falcons finished 2023 with the same record they had the previous two seasons, there were still some positives from the season. Many of those positives were players that Terry Fontenot added during the offseason.
Overall, it was easily Fontenot's best offseason since becoming the GM of the Falcons. He signed a successful group of free agents and drafted a bunch of players who wound up being starters in numerous games.
Here are the top five moves that the Atlanta Falcons made last offseason.
5. Trading for TE Jonnu Smith
This was one of the rare Arthur Smith moves that ended up paying off. Jonnu Smith gave the Atlanta Falcons another good tight end which ended up being critical considering Kyle Pitts was never fully healthy.
Smith was one of the best tight ends in the NFL when it came to yards after the catch which helped him finish third on the team in receiving yards. Not bad for a player who was acquired for a seventh-round pick.