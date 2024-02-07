Ranking the Atlanta Falcons top 5 positions of need in 2024
4. Cornerback
Under contract: A.J. Terrell, Clark Phillips III, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Natrone Brooks
Cornerback could end up being a position that the Atlanta Falcons splurge on during free agency.
A.J. Terrell is on his fifth-year option while Clark Phillips enters his second season. The new coaching staff isn't likely to view Phillips as a shoo-in as the boundary corner opposite Terrell. Terry Fontenot may be looking hard for a number-two corner this offseason.
Mike Hughes could be released after he was able to steal Dee Alford's spot later in the season. This is a tricky and messy position. Keep an eye on what the Falcons decide to do here.