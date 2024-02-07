Ranking the Atlanta Falcons top 5 positions of need in 2024
Ranking the five positions that the Atlanta Falcons must improve during the 2024 offseason
4 of 5
2. Quarterback
Under contract: Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke
It may shock everyone that quarterback isn't number one on this list but in my personal opinion, I would rather roll into the season with this group of quarterbacks than the group of players next on the list.
Taylor Heinicke is likely to find himself on the street again. His play last year was not good and releasing him will save a good chunk of money.
Obviously, the Falcons aren't going to go into the season with Desmond Ridder as their start (hopefully) so it is no secret that they are going to target a quarterback more aggressively than any other team.