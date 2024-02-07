Ranking the Atlanta Falcons top 5 positions of need in 2024
Ranking the five positions that the Atlanta Falcons must improve during the 2024 offseason
1. Wide receiver
Under contract: Drake London, Josh Ali, Chris Blair, Austin Mack
When one of the weakest wide receiver groups in the NFL is scheduled to lose their second, third, fourth, and fifth-string receivers, you have a major problem.
The Atlanta Falcons have Drake London and three players who have combined for seven catches for 91 yards and zero touchdowns (all from Austin Mack four years ago)...
I don't think I need to explain why this is number one on this list. The Falcons need receivers more than any team in the league. Luckily, there will be plenty of options available to them.