Re-grading the Falcons' 2023 NFL Draft class after one season
The Atlanta Falcons were able to land a 2023 NFL Draft class that grades well after just one season.
- 11 games
- 27 tackles
- 5 passes defended
- 1 tackle for loss
The Atlanta Falcons were praised for their fourth-round selection of Clark Phillips. If Phillips had been a few inches taller, he would have been a first-round pick.
Initially, things were tough for Phillips when he got his first action as the slot corner against Arizona but when he took over for Jeff Okudah on the outside, he played extremely well.
For someone of his size and expectations, Phillips was excellent. Nobody expected him to play on the outside and yet he was A.J. Terrell's complement for the last portion of the season. His feistiness and competitiveness combined for a good rookie season.
The coaching staff may consider making the second-year player a starter on the outside in 2024.