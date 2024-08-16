Saints fans in shambles after Atlanta Falcons steal Justin Simmons
Signing a Pro Bowl safety is always great, but signing him after your bitter rivals took him out to dinner makes it exponentially better.
The Atlanta Falcons did just that by signing Justin Simmons to a one-year deal. The veteran safety made his way from New Orleans to Atlanta and chose red and black over gold and black.
This has left Saints fans in shambles. They are either claiming they never wanted him, denying his ability, or talking about how their team is going down the drain quickly. It is what all Dirty Birds fans want to see as the regular season rapidly approaches.
Falcons send the Saints into panic after signing Justrin Simmons
Justin Simmons' market started with the New Orleans Saints who brought him in intending to sign him. They reportedly rolled out the red carpet for the free agent safety only to see him leave on a flight heading for Atlanta after their time together wrapped up.
Not too soon after, they received the new that the Atlanta Falcons won the lottery and were signing him to a short one-year contract.
As you might expect, Saints fans had their hopes up early in the week but now they are melting. Let's take a look at some of the best tweets from this excellent development.
A day early and a dollar short...
Sorry that Justin Simmons has more belief in Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. than he does in Derek Carr and Spencer Rattler...
And then there is this; the classic thinking that cap space cannot be cleared up. The difference between the Falcons and Saints before the signing? The Falcons had plenty of potential moves to clear up cap space while the Saints exhausted theirs just trying to get under the cap. This is what happens when you aren't willing to punt a couple of years so you can clear the cap like Terry Fontenot did.